NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The father of a boy who starved to death in Orange County is due in court Thursday.
Arturo Cuacuas is set to be arraigned on charges in connection to the death of his 7-year-old son, Peter.
The boy weighed just 37 pounds when he died in February.
Police said Cuacuas' girlfriend, Felicia Bravo, was Peter's main caretaker. She was charged with second-degree murder.
Cuacuas is charged with criminally negligent homicide.