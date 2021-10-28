NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The father of a boy who starved to death in Orange County is due in court Thursday.
Arturo Cuacuas is set to be arraigned on charges in connection to the death of his 7-year-old son, Peter.
The boy weighed just 37 pounds when he died in February.
Police said Cuacuas' girlfriend, Felicia Bravo, was Peter's main caretaker. She was charged with second-degree murder.
Cuacuas is charged with criminally negligent homicide.