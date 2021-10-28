SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A father and son will be arraigned Thursday for their alleged roles in a deadly fire at a Spring Valley assisted living center.
Nathaniel Sommer and his son, Aaron Sommer, who are both rabbis, are accused of sparking the fire while using blowtorches to prepare the facility's kitchen for Passover.
Volunteer Firefighter Jared Lloyd and a 79-year-old resident were killed in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court.
The Sommers were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, arson, assault and reckless endangerment.