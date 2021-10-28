NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are calls for sugar warnings on menus, like calorie counts are.
A coalition of New York City lawmakers, health officials and community activists gathered Thursday to support the Sweet Truth Act.
The bill would require chain restaurants to put warnings on menu items that contain more than one day's worth of added sugars (50 grams).
Supporters said the information would allow people to make informed health choices.
"It is shocking to see how much sugar is in everyday menu items, soft drinks, but even things like salads where you might not expect there's been a lot of sugar added, and the consumers need the power of that knowledge," said City Councilmember Mark Levine.
According to supporters of the legislation, roughly 85% of New York City residents support added sugar warnings on menus.