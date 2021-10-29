NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Halloween weekend, and New Yorkers are celebrating all over the city.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman toured some of the most elaborate displays and went through one of New York’s scariest haunted houses.

It’s that time of year when zombies and ghouls are waiting to scare you at every turn.

“We try to always make it horrifying,” said Jim Lorenzo, owner of Blood Manor.

This is Blood Manor‘s 18th year in Manhattan, and thrill-seekers are terrified before they even step in.

“We’re a little nervous. We’re excited,” Brooklyn resident Nicole Cardona said.

“It’s been a long time, actually, that I’ve been waiting to be able to go to this because of COVID and everything, so I’m really excited to see what they have this year,” said Tasha Bellot, of Brooklyn.

Ten-year-old Silas Sharp-Pierson was brave enough to make it through. So what spooked him the most?

“People being behind me,” he said.

To kick off a weekend full of fear, New Yorkers lined the block outside costume stores, while small businesses in DUMBO are preparing for trick or treaters.

“I think everyone is wanting to get back to normal, and this is just one of the symbols of normalcy,” said David Jones-Munoz at Salon DUMBO.

Dyker Heights is known for its Christmas displays, but Halloween is when some of the homes really shine.

“You feel in spirit here,” tourist Anastasia Senykina said.

Richard Devaynes tries to make his decorations bigger, better and more haunting each year.

“I love to just see the kids get scared,” he said.

Whether you’re trying to take it easy or trying to give yourself nightmares, there’s no shortage of Halloween fun.

During the day on Halloween, Blood Manor will be turning the lights on for kids 7 years and under to walk through without anyone popping out at them and learn how haunted houses get made.