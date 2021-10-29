NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The deadline for New York City workers to get vaccinated is just hours away.

Those who don’t comply face being put on unpaid leave from their jobs.

All week, thousands have been protesting the mandate, but the mayor is not budging.

City officials are no doubt putting the final touches on contingency plans to deal with a possible shortage of first responders.

The FDNY expects to operate 20 fewer fire companies and 100 to 150 fewer ambulance tours per day.

“This will be a death sentence for some,” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said during Thursday’s rally.

Thousands protested Thursday outside Gracie Mansion. The demonstration was hosted by FDNY unions.

“I think it’s extraordinarily short sighted to take people he just had a ticker tape parade for a few short months ago and cast them aside,” said retired FDNY member Kieran Burke.

The city’s largest police union, the Police Benevolent Association, filed an appeal to overturn a New York judge’s ruling that allowed the mandate to move forward. In a letter sent to members, the president said the union requested an “emergency hearing and argument.”

As it stands, 65% of firefighters are vaccinated, 67% of sanitation workers, 78% of police and 80% of EMS.

COVID VACCINE

There already appears to be a slowdown in some services. A Bay Ridge resident told CBS2 the Sanitation Department is two days behind on trash pickup in his neighborhood.

“Come and get the damn garbage,” he said.

Some suspect the slowdown is sanitation workers protesting the mandate. The mayor said while the city is still writing their checks, they need to work.

“I’m assuming it’s related to people expressing their views on this new mandate,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “You want to protest, go protest. But when you’re on the clock, you have to do your job.”

The mayor said he is confident vaccine numbers will go up.

While the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said vaccine sites will be open over the weekend for those looking to get the shot last minute. Enforcement starts Monday.