CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, New York, NYPD, Valerie Cincinelli

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former NYPD officer faces sentencing Friday in a murder-for-hire plot.

Valerie Cincinelli, of Nassau County, pleaded guilty in April.

READ MORE: Sources: Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Citi Field

(Credit: NYPD 106th Precinct)

READ MORE: New York Weather: CBS2's 10/29 Friday Afternoon Forecast

She was arrested in 2019 after prosecutors said she tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter.

Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for deleting texts and images from an iPhone.

MORE NEWS: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor Forcible Touching

Prosecutors say they will ask for a five year sentence.

CBSNewYork Team