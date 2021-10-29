CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former NYPD officer faces sentencing Friday in a murder-for-hire plot.
Valerie Cincinelli, of Nassau County, pleaded guilty in April.
She was arrested in 2019 after prosecutors said she tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend’s teenage daughter.
Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for deleting texts and images from an iPhone.
Prosecutors say they will ask for a five year sentence.