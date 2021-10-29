ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kids at a Long Island elementary school lined up at the fence Friday as parents dressed as witches and warlocks “flew” around the school on bicycles.
The Halloween tradition at Wilson School in Rockville Centre started seven years ago.READ MORE: FDA Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids As Young As 5
Since some parents are still working from home because of the pandemic, there was a big turnout this year.READ MORE: Cuomo Criminal Complaint Released Sooner Than Expected, But Case Is 'Solid,' Albany County Sheriff Says
“We got a lot of dads, grandmas, babysitters, whoever wants to join. All are welcome,” one woman said.
“Excellent crowd, and the kids are super into it so we love it,” said another.MORE NEWS: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals
The “Witches Ride” wasn’t canceled last year. Kids stayed inside the school. The witches and warlocks even visited some students at home if they couldn’t make it in.