NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rain and powerful winds swept the Tri-State Area on Friday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for all five boroughs, Long Island and southern Westchester County until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties in Connecticut were also until a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Saturday.

There were reports of downed trees and power lines, and wind gusts topped 60 mph.

High winds whipped the rain around in South Amboy, New Jersey, and knocked down some power lines in the area.

There were also bridge closures because of those winds. The upper level of the Verrazzano Bridge was closed except for the Staten Island-bound Belt Parkway ramp, and the upper level of the Bronx Whitestone Bridge was also shut down.

The weather also caused power outages.

In New Jersey, PSE&G reported about 10,000 outages around 11 p.m.

At the same hour, JCP&L had more than 17,000 affected customers.

In the five boroughs and Westchester, Con Edison reported about 3,700 outages. Rockland County had 330, and PSEG Long Island reported 735.