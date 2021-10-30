NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend.
The airline says severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub forced 342 flights to be canceled on Friday alone. The ripple effect forced nearly 500 cancellations Saturday, including in the Tri-State Area.
There were five cancellations and 63 delays at JFK, nine cancellations and 46 delays at Newark and six cancellations and 15 delays at LaGuardia.
American says most of its customers were able to be rebooked on the same day.