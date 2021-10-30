NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search is underway for two suspects accused in a shooting in the Bronx.
Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects draw their weapons and fire at a man in a red jacket at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue on Oct. 18.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his knee.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.