NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire in Washington Heights claimed the life of a little boy and left his grandmother, 54, hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said 7-year-old Robert Resto died in the fire that started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the basement apartment unit of a six-story complex on 178th Street, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Video shows the block was enveloped in smoke when firetrucks arrived. It appeared to be billowing out of the basement.

More than 70 firefighters responded and evacuated residents. The child was found in the basement with severe body trauma and could not be saved.

Distraught families, running out with their kids, covered in blankets, were heartbroken to learn a child lost his life.

“We just heard firetrucks come, and then it was like one, and then it was like, it reached all around the corner to the front of my building. You could just smell, almost like a short circuit kind of burn,” one woman said.

Three of the boy’s family members and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Police said the fire was contained to the first floor and basement. The cause remains under investigation.