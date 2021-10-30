NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray hosted a Halloween party for children Saturday at Gracie Mansion.
The two were dressed up as “Star Trek” characters as they handed out candy to the kids.
Our mission this spooky holiday weekend is to explore new frontiers and boldly go where no other city has gone before.
Mission accomplished.
Happy #Halloween, New York City! pic.twitter.com/HFmca90uDW
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2021
Later, the children enjoyed a haunted Halloween experience on the grounds of Gracie Mansion.