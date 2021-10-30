CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray hosted a Halloween party for children Saturday at Gracie Mansion.

The two were dressed up as “Star Trek” characters as they handed out candy to the kids.

Later, the children enjoyed a haunted Halloween experience on the grounds of Gracie Mansion.

