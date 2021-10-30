CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows an 80-year-old man riding an elevator when his fellow passenger turns and robs him.

It happened Thursday afternoon in a building near East 12th Street and Avenue C in the East Village.

Police say the man had asked the victim for a cigarette outside the building, then followed him into the lobby of the building and into the elevator.

The man then allegedly displayed a box cutter, demanded money and took $60 from the victim’s pocket.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

