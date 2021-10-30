By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Waking up, the winds are gusting to 20 mph around NYC, still some gusty winds out east (up to 40 mph). A wind advisory expires at 6 a.m.
Have an umbrella Saturday if you're on Long Island or in Connecticut. New Jersey has a better chance at some clearing skies.
We all dry out Sunday with OK weather for trick or treating. Temps in the mid/lower 60s, with partly sunny skies.
We anticipate a bigger chill to arrive by Tuesday.