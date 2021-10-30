HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fabio scored a game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.
New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. The Red Bulls are the first team to play nine straight home matches without either team reaching two goals since Columbus in 2006.READ MORE: Saros Leads Predators To Shootout Win Over Islanders
Fabio headed in a feed from second-half substitute Caden Clark to keep New York’s playoff hopes alive.READ MORE: NYCFC Eliminates Miami From Playoff Contention
Montreal (11-11-10) had drawn its last three matches with two of those featuring 95th-minute equalizers.MORE NEWS: WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab Butaev
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)