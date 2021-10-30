RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County officials are making sure everyone has a safe Halloween this weekend.
They’re reminding trick-or-treaters to stay on sidewalks when possible and only cross the street at the corners, try to limit trick-or-treating to daylight hours and wear reflective material if you do go out at night.READ MORE: Preparations Underway For Return Of NYC Village Halloween Parade
Drivers are reminded to be cautious when driving through neighborhoods.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray Host Children's Halloween Party At Gracie Mansion
“Do not engage in driving under the influence, driving drunk. If you do so, be prepared to face the consequences,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.MORE NEWS: Halloween Events Offer Scares, Tricks & Treats For New Yorkers Across City
The police department is also enhancing patrols to prevent vandals and warning people to be on the lookout for drunk drivers.