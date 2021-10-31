NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting ends Sunday in New York and New Jersey.
Polls are open in New York from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters are reminded to verify their early voting site, which might differ from their polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voters are choosing New York City's next mayor and New Jersey's next governor, among the races.
