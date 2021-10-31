NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The long-delayed East Side Access project connecting the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal is being unveiled Sunday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be there for the first ride before its grand opening to the public, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The project has been a dream for Long Islanders who need to get to the East Side of Manhattan. It could shave commutes by 40 minutes per day.

The project is one step closer to completion. Gov. Hochul and MTA leadership will tour and test ride a train Sunday.

The East Side Access project started in the 1990s and was continuously delayed and billions of dollars over budget.

The 350,000-square-foot terminal will be home to retail shops, restaurants and art installations Eight new tracks will benefit more than 160,000 commuters a day, reducing congestion at Penn Station.

Officials said the project will increase the LIRR’s peak capacity by 45% and allow riders to get from Grand Central to JFK Airport in 40 minutes.

Even though the tracks and tunnels are complete, there are still some finishing touches that need to be put in place. Trains will open to the public in 2022.