NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new video of a Molotov cocktail attack in Brooklyn.
The explosive device is seen being thrown into a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, lighting the establishment on fire.
The incident happened Saturday just before 8 a.m.
Video from outside the deli caught the suspect in the act. A good Samaritan is seen knocking a second explosive out of the suspect’s hands.
The FDNY said one person was hurt, and is expected to survive.
Police arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Joel Mangal, who is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault.