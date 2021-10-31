CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new video of a Molotov cocktail attack in Brooklyn.

The explosive device is seen being thrown into a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, lighting the establishment on fire.

The incident happened Saturday just before 8 a.m.

Video from outside the deli caught the suspect in the act. A good Samaritan is seen knocking a second explosive out of the suspect’s hands.

The FDNY said one person was hurt, and is expected to survive.

Police arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Joel Mangal, who is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault.

