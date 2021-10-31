UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey State Police and local agencies are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped a state prison Sunday.
Officials said inmate Jessica C. Graham escaped a minimum security unit at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.
Graham, 40, was last seen near Exit 13 on I-78, according to authorities.
She is described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunterdon County Communications at 908-788-1202 or 911.