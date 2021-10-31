CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hunterdon County, Local TV, New Jersey, Union Township

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork)New Jersey State Police and local agencies are searching for a woman who reportedly escaped a state prison Sunday.

Officials said inmate Jessica C. Graham escaped a minimum security unit at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

READ MORE: East Side Access One Step Closer For Long Islanders As MTA Unveils 350,000 Square-Foot Terminal At Grand Central

Graham, 40, was last seen near Exit 13 on I-78, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Early Voting Ends Sunday In New York And New Jersey

She is described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

MORE NEWS: CBS2 Weather Headlines: Upper 50s, Mostly Clear Skies Sunday Evening, Good For Trick-Or-Treating!

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunterdon County Communications at 908-788-1202 or 911.

CBSNewYork Team