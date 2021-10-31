NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a car was stolen in Queens on Sunday night and they’re looking into reports that there may have been a child in the backseat.
The search for the vehicle ended just before 11 p.m., but it was unclear if police found the alleged thief or the child, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported.
It was an active scene in front of 110-42 202nd St. in Hollis. Police say a man wearing a hoodie stole the car at around 7 p.m.
Neighbors couldn't provide much information, but they were very concerned and wanted answers.
“Well, I was told that a child was being kidnapped or something like that or a child being taken. If a child was kidnapped, why wasn’t it put on AMBER Alert? If it had been children living in the deep suburbs or whatever and they were saying their child had been kidnapped, they would have put out an AMBER Alert immediately,” one man said.
It is unclear whether the child is known to the suspect who took the vehicle, but, again, the vehicle has been found.
