NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city Halloween tradition returned Sunday night after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and it did not disappoint.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went to the West Village for the 48th annual Village Halloween Parade.

Sixth Avenue was taken over by zombies and a cast of characters.

“I am dressed as a court member of Marie Antoinette,” Hell’s Kitchen resident Tea Roe said.

“I’m dressed up as Spider-Man, as you all know,” a boy named Noah said.

Layla and Zoey Ramirez of the Bronx went as a devil and angel, respectively.

People came donned in creative costumes to the classics. Two even showed up a the coronavirus and a vaccine.

“I’m chasing her and I’m gonna eradicate her,” one person said.

The pandemic put the parade on pause last year, and it was almost at risk of not happening again this year due to a lack of funds. However, it was saved by a big donation, which many were grateful for.

“It feels great. I always look forward to the parade each year,” city resident James Haggerty said.

The nonprofit behind the event said it includes hundreds of puppets, more than 50 bands, and a special float carrying this year’s grand marshal, comedian Randy Rainbow.

The parade was dedicated to children who couldn’t celebrate Halloween last year. It invited many to design giant puppets that led the parade.

The overwhelming reaction from people CBS2 spoke to was just how good it felt to be back together again celebrating Halloween in this way.

“It’s his first parade. He’s a COVID puppy and it was canceled last year. so it’s Ziggy’s first Halloween. The city is back, it’s safe and it’s exciting,” Zach Sage said.

“It’s amazing. Look at all these people,” added Lique Schilperoort of Brooklyn.

So many people lined the sidewalks, watched out of windows and strutted down the street to celebrate a welcome night of no tricks and all treats.

The parade had two themes this year “Let’s play” and “All together now.”