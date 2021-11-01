NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a reputed drug kingpin in Harlem.
Video shows officers near the scene at West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard early Sunday morning.READ MORE: Police: Driver Was Impaired By Drugs When She Crashed Into Car, Bee-Line Bus In Mount Vernon
Police said Alberto “Alpo” Martinez , 55, was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of a Dodge Ram.READ MORE: De Blasio: Less Than 6% Of New York City Workforce Placed On Unpaid Leave Under Vaccine Mandate
Reports say Martinez ran a cocaine empire in New York in the 1980s. The 2002 movie “Paid in Full” was based on his life.MORE NEWS: '60 Minutes' Shines Spotlight On Poughkeepsie Man Helping To Restore Once-Thriving Industrial City
So far, there are no arrests in his shooting death.