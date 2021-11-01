CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a reputed drug kingpin in Harlem.

Video shows officers near the scene at West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Police said Alberto “Alpo” Martinez , 55, was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of a Dodge Ram.

Reports say Martinez ran a cocaine empire in New York in the 1980s. The 2002 movie “Paid in Full” was based on his life.

So far, there are no arrests in his shooting death.

