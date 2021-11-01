CBSN New YorkWatch Now
UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have located a woman they say escaped custody in New Jersey.

Investigators said 40-year-old Jessica Graham was reported missing from the Edna Mahan correctional facility in Union Township.

She was arrested about a mile away in Clinton.

There’s no word on how she escaped.

