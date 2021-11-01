UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have located a woman they say escaped custody in New Jersey.
Investigators said 40-year-old Jessica Graham was reported missing from the Edna Mahan correctional facility in Union Township.
ESCAPED PRISONER from Edna Mann Correctional Facility, Jessica Graham has been arrested by Town of Clinton Police in the area of the Clinton House. She has been returned to Correctional Authorities.
— Town of Clinton Police (@TownClinton) October 31, 2021
She was arrested about a mile away in Clinton.
There’s no word on how she escaped.