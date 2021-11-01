MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The mother of a murdered toddler is running as a write-in candidate against the judge who presided over her child’s custody case on Long Island.

Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, said the Nassau County judge failed to protect her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, from an abusive father, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

It’s been five years since Franchetti lost her only child. Kyra was shot twice in the back while sleeping by her own father. The details are incomprehensible.

“She had been killed by her father, her abusive father in a murder-suicide, and Kyra’s murder was 100% preventable. She should never have been with him that day,” Franchetti said.

The family court judge who granted unsupervised visits is running unopposed for a 14-year term as a Nassau Supreme Court Judge.

“I couldn’t sleep at night knowing that I didn’t speak up,” said Franchetti.

She’s waging a write-in campaign to defeat Judge Danielle Peterson, claiming the judge lacks experience and objectivity.

Franchetti is running on the platform of judicial accountability, transparency and reform, mandating all family court judges receive extensive training on domestic violence, child abuse and trauma.

“Every red flag was going off, every warning signal. Her father had purchased not one, but two guns,” Franchetti said.

Judge Peterson declined our request for an interview. Her supporters and detractors call the race a shoe-in.

“You have eight people running for eight judgeships. So they’re all guaranteed to win,” said Michael Schmitt of Sea Cliff.

Schmitt has an ongoing case with Judge Peterson and is confounded by what he is calling Nassau’s “political collusion.”

“We have no information about these judges. Who vetted them? What do they stand for?” said Franchetti.

Days before Kyra was murdered, the judge said, “Quote unquote, ‘This is not a life or death situation.’ She was wrong,” Franchetti said.

Running as a write-in candidate is like climbing a mountain, said Franchetti, who vows to continue her fight in Albany to get Kyra’s Law passed to protect the health and safety of vulnerable children like Jovani Ligurgo, Thomas Valva and Kyra Franchetti.

The eight unopposed Nassau Supreme Court Judges will serve 14-year terms with an annual salary of $208,000.