NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to possibly running for Governor of New York.

De Blasio filed paperwork with the New York State Board of Elections last week requesting the creation of the New Yorkers for a Fair Future committee, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

When authorized, it would allow de Blasio to begin fundraising for a statewide campaign, namely a run for governor. But according to the Board of Elections, more paperwork is needed before fundraising is authorized.

While he has not publicly disclosed future plans, de Blasio has made a point in recent weeks to get cozy with his base, including parishioners at New Hope Christian Fellowship, a Black church in Brooklyn.

Political strategist J.C. Polanco says de Blasio faces an uphill battle.

“I don’t know whether or not this many trips to Cuba and his love for far left policies will bode well in a statewide primary,” Polanco said.

So far, the Democratic primary includes Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, who could make history as the first Black woman to hold the office.

“New York City as a whole represents about 55% of the votes statewide, but it’s important that everyone gets to know me and my record,” James said.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is also considering running for the top spot.

The combination of James, Williams and de Blasio – who all come from Brooklyn – could possibly split voters looking for progressive candidates.

“To win a statewide race, you have to connect to the centrist sensibilities of New York Democrats and New York voters at large,” said Polanco.

A primary with those candidates could create a lane for Hochul or Nassau County Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is reportedly also mulling a bid.

On the Republican side, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani have officially launched campaigns.

According to a Sienna College Poll, Mayor de Blasio ranks at the bottom of the Democratic primary. The poll also found de Blasio was less popular in New York than former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former President Donald Trump.