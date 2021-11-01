NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is Tuesday, with all eyes are on the race for mayor of New York City.

Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: Early voting hours and locations often differ from Election Day.)

Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 8. Click here to check your registration status.

Absentee ballots must be requested online and by mail by October 19, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot.

What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

New York City voters will choose between Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Click here for one-on-one conversations with the candidates.

