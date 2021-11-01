Today will be sunny, breezy and a touch cooler. Expect highs around normal in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight will be a little colder with more clouds. Temps will fall into the 40s with 30s across the interior.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. It will be a little cooler with highs only in the mid 50s.
Wednesday’s looking like another beauty, but it will be even colder. Expect highs in the low 50s.