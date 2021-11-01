NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will start enforcing its COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers Monday.

That means tens of thousands of employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they get their first shot.

The overall vaccination rate for the city workforce is at 91%.

Going down the list, the NYPD is at 84%, Department of Sanitation is at 82% and FDNY is at 80%. The latest numbers show 25% of firefighters remain unvaccinated, along with 13% of EMTs.

The FDNY commissioner has said the department will continue to respond to all calls for help. So far, no fire houses have had to shut down.

The head of the Uniformed Firefighter Association held a press conference early Monday. He said the city is no longer in a health crisis, and he asked officials to push back the mandate.

“The fatality rate right now is eight per day in New York City, a city of eight million. So there’s a one in a million chance of passing from COVID right now. The rates are going down, we all know that,” said Andy Ansbro. “Why this is being forced on us, on everybody, we believe it’s a political thing.”

The NYPD commissioner said gaps in his department will be filled with overtime and double shifts.

“City workers should get vaccinated. It’s always something you have to peel off the BandAid at some point, so might as well do it tomorrow,” said Chelsea resident Kumaran Vijayakumar.

COVID VACCINE

This comes as garbage is piling up and sitting uncollected in parts of Manhattan. Many believe it’s a sign of protest from sanitation workers not wanting to get the vaccine.

CBS2 saw employees working Sunday — their usual day off — to pick up the slack.

“It smells, and I can’t walk on the street. So obviously, it does concern me,” Touseef Haidar said.

With elections Tuesday, the mandate has become a hot part of the mayoral race.

Republican Curtis Sliwa said the governor should speak to the mayor about moving back the mandate deadline.

“Once I’m elected, boom, as of January 2nd, I win, we hire back all the civil servants who were fired,” he said. “Most importantly, the police and the firefighters who were there for us in 9/11.”

Democrat Eric Adams said he supports the mandate.

“I think that the mayor should sit down with the unions, and I believe they’re saying the same thing. We just have to stop yelling at each other and talk to each other,” he told WCBS 880.

The latest numbers show the Department of Correction has the least number of people vaccinated. About 40% of the force still hasn’t gotten the shot.