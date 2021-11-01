NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted robbery on Halloween night was caught on camera.
Police say a man and a woman wearing costumes knocked on a door in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn and said "Trick or treat."
After they got candy, the male suspect allegedly pulled a gun and tried to push his way inside.
As the female suspect left, another male suspect tried to get in.
The victim was punched in the face, but managed to push the suspects out and lock the door.