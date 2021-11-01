NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New information came out overnight on a carjacking in Queens.
Police say the suspected thief is in custody, but so is the owner of the car.
Sources say when the owner called 911 to report the car was stolen, he lied and told police there was child inside, hoping it would get their attention.
He’s now accused of falsifying a police report.
The car was taken around 7 p.m. Sunday on 202nd Street in Hollis.
Police found it not far from there and arrested the suspect.