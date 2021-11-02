NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding an ax-wielding suspect who attacked another man on the West Side.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday night on Broadway near West 61st Street.READ MORE: Nassau County District Attorney, County Executive Up For Grabs On Election Day
Police say the suspect approached the 51-year-old victim and threatened to kill him before hitting him in the arm with an ax.READ MORE: Raging Fire At Bronx Restaurant Spreads To Nearby Businesses
The suspect then ran off into the 59th Street/Columbus Circle subway station.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: New York City Mayoral Candidates Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Hit The Polls As Campaigns Wind Down
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.