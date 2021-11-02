VOTERS DECIDEPolls Now Open Across Tri-State Area; See Latest On Key Races & Voter Resources
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bergen County, Bridget Kelly, Election, Local TV, New Jersey, Politics, Vote, Voters Decide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The race for Bergen County clerk is one to watch this Election Day in New Jersey.

Incumbent John Hogan, a Democrat seeking a third term, is facing off against Republican challenger Bridget Kelly.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Double Homicide At Yonkers Home

Kelly was an aide to former Gov. Chris Christie who got entangled in the “Bridgegate” scandal.

READ MORE: New York City Voters To Choose Between Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa For Next Mayor

Her federal convictions were later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Looks To Hold Off Challenger Jack Ciattarelli

Click here for complete Election Day coverage.

CBSNewYork Team