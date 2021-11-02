NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The race for Bergen County clerk is one to watch this Election Day in New Jersey.
Incumbent John Hogan, a Democrat seeking a third term, is facing off against Republican challenger Bridget Kelly.
Kelly was an aide to former Gov. Chris Christie who got entangled in the "Bridgegate" scandal.
Her federal convictions were later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.