VOTERS DECIDEPolls Now Open Across Tri-State Area; See Latest On Key Races & Voter Resources
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:FDNY, Fire, Kingsbridge, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY battled a raging fire overnight in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a Chinese food restaurant in a strip shopping center on Bailey Avenue.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Double Homicide At Yonkers Home

It then spread to other businesses. Nearby Tilila Bar and Grill was forced to evacuate.

READ MORE: New York City Voters To Choose Between Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa For Next Mayor

“At that time, we had almost a full house — karaoke night,” witness Joselito Severino said. “Nobody got hurt, thank God. I mean, they acted quickly.”

It took about two hours to get the fire under control.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Looks To Hold Off Challenger Jack Ciattarelli

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

CBSNewYork Team