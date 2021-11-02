NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY battled a raging fire overnight in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
The fire began around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a Chinese food restaurant in a strip shopping center on Bailey Avenue.
It then spread to other businesses. Nearby Tilila Bar and Grill was forced to evacuate.
“At that time, we had almost a full house — karaoke night,” witness Joselito Severino said. “Nobody got hurt, thank God. I mean, they acted quickly.”
It took about two hours to get the fire under control.
One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.