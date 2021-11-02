NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of reputed drug kingpin Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez in Harlem.
Video shows officers near the scene at West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard early Sunday morning. Police say Martinez , 55, was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of a Dodge Ram.
Reports say Martinez ran a cocaine empire in New York in the 1980s. The 2002 movie “Paid in Full” was based on his life.
So far, there are no arrests in his shooting death.