PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey voters will decide who gets to be governor Tuesday.

Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is trying to fight off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

With only hours before the polls opened, both candidates were running late to campaign events.

“Are you ready to beat Phil Murphy? I’ve been ready for four years,” Ciattarelli told supporters.

The Republican was back in Raritan where he grew up, with a hometown crowd of hundreds rooting for him. Speaking at a park on Canal Street, the former assemblyman stayed on theme with his slogan, “Let’s fix New Jersey.”

“We will no longer be the state with the highest property taxes in the nation,” he said. “Under Gov. Ciattarelli, we are not going to be the worst place in the country to do business.”

Meanwhile, Murphy made an evening campaign stop in South Orange.

“We have turned the page into a new era in New Jersey, and we’re not going back,” he said.

He touted his accomplishments over the last four years.

“Tax fairness for hundreds of thousands of middle class families, a minimum wage going to $15,” he said. “Health care that’s more affordable for people.”

No Democrat has won reelection for governor in the state since 1977. Murphy is still leading in the polls, but the last one showed Ciattarelli narrowing the gap.

A new Rutgers Eagleton survey showed Murphy with 50% and Ciatarrelli with 42%.

Ciattarelli says Murphy is about to be one and done. Murphy admits he needs his supporters to show up and vote, or the results could be a coin toss.

The most recent poll also indicates this race has become more about national politics and parties than local issues.