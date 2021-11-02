NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two key races are up for grabs this Election Day in Nassau County.
Democrat Todd Kaminsky and Republican Anne Donnelly have been locked in a fierce battle.
The seat became vacant after the former DA was appointed to the state’s highest court earlier this year.
Kaminsky is a state senator and former federal prosecutor.
Also in Nassau County, the county executive is up for reelection.
Republican Bruce Blakeman says he is better prepared than popular incumbent Democrat Laura Curran to lead the county.
Curran advocates say she inherited a mess and fixed it.
