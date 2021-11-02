Voters DecidePolls Close In N.J. After Judge Rejects Suits To Extend Voting Hours; N.Y. Polls Close At 9 p.m. - Check The Latest Election Results
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:ACLU, Election Day, League Of Women Voters, Local TV, New Jersey, Voters Decide

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has denied a request to extend voting hours in New Jersey due to reports of “technical issues” at polling places.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey both sued the state Tuesday after they say there were reports of polling locations turning voters away due to technical issues.

New Jersey law requires polling locations be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

