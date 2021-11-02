NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democrat Eric Adams has been projected as the winner in the New York City mayoral race.

The Associated Press made the announcement just after 9 p.m. with Adams holding 76% of the vote with 12% of precincts reporting.

His Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa, was up against a 7-to-1 Democratic registration advantage in the city.

Sliwa conceded around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“I pledge him my support. I concede publicly. And it’s time for New York City to move in a new direction,” he told his supporters.

#BREAKING: @CurtisSliwa concedes to @BKBoroHall. He said “I pledge him my support. I concede publicly. And it’s time for NYC to move in a new direction.” He’s hoping Adams will bring safety to streets, parks and schools. More at 10 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/AQFKOhZv5D — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 3, 2021

Adams will be the city’s second Black mayor. The first was David Dinkins, who defeated Ed Koch in 1989.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, Adams has shown his ability to attract a broad coalition of voters and manage to hold the center while progressives push their agenda.

He succeeds Democrat Bill de Blasio, who is nearing the end of his second term.

De Blasio tweeted Tuesday evening, saying in part, “[Adams] embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend!”

A graduate of our public schools. A decorated NYPD veteran. A brave voice for justice in our streets. A bold public servant with Brooklyn spirit and style.@EricAdamsForNYC embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend! — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 3, 2021

Former mayor Mike Bloomberg also tweeted his congratulations, saying, “The right person at the right time for the best job in the world. I couldn’t be more optimistic about New York City’s future.”

The current Brooklyn borough president got emotional while voting for himself Tuesday morning, carrying a picture of his late mother into his polling place in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

“I’m not supposed to be standing here, but because I’m standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realize that they deserve the right to stand in the city, also. This is for the little guy,” Adams said earlier Tuesday.

Adams had said if he won, he was going to roll up his sleeves and get to work Wednesday morning to start building a government that will rebuild the city, a city for all of us.

