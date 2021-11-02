NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is cracking down on fake sick calls over the vaccine mandate.

Authorities say a few thousand FDNY members are calling out sick to keep their paychecks without getting vaccinated.

Sources tell CBS2 when a member of the FDNY calls out sick, they now have to report to a medical unit the following day to be evaluated. With more than 2,000 firefighters out sick, many are expected Tuesday at the FDNY’s Brooklyn headquarters.

“The folks who are faking it are doing an immense disservice to the people, to the city, and to their fellow members of service,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “We will make sure there are consequences for that.”

The mayor said city workers playing hooky are breaking their oath.

The FDNY says 2,300 employees called out sick Monday, many in protest of the mandate. That’s compared to the average 1,000 sick calls per day.

While no full firehouses are out of service, the commissioner said 18 units are.

“There are understaffed units, and that understaffing could end immediately if members stopped going sick when they weren’t,” said Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

FDNY unions have opened an emergency resource center for personnel placed on unpaid leave.

COVID VACCINE

Meanwhile, there was a standoff Monday night on Staten Island between protesters against the mandate and Sanitation trucks.

“The only thing that matters is our freedom,” one protester said.

Protesters said they were standing with the thousands of city employees not allowed to work until they got the shot. Confrontations got tense, and the NYPD took several people into custody.

This all comes as garbage piles up around the city.

Officials said 18% of the Department of Sanitation is unvaccinated. Those workers are now officially on unpaid leave.

To make up for staffing shortages, city agencies are shuffling around schedules.

“We’re continuing to make up the backlog service,” Commissioner Ed Grayson said.

As of Monday, the mayor said more than 91% of the city’s 378,000 employees had been vaccinated. Nine thousand are on unpaid leave, while another 12,000 have filed for exemptions.

As for the NYPD, the commissioner said there is no impact on police services. Of the 35,000 uniformed officers, only 34 were placed on no pay status.