YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her adult daughter were found stabbed to death Monday inside their home in Yonkers.

Police said they received a call for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. at the house on Shipman Avenue. The residents hadn’t been seen for several days, so friends asked police to check on them.

Officers discovered the victims dead inside with stab wounds. They also found a broken window on the back of the house, but said it’s unclear whether there was any forced entry.

Police said the 70-year-old mother and 38-year-old daughter lived together, and one worked for Yonkers public schools. Their names have not been released.

Mayor Mike Spano described the scene as “horrific.”

WATCH: Yonkers Police Share Update On Double Homicide Investigation

CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported seeing investigators in hazmat suits coming out of the home with bags of evidence. The property appeared to be covered with discarded household items and debris.

Police said there was more evidence than normal inside, as it appears the residents were hoarding, which complicates things for crime scene investigators.

A motive has not been released, but police believe the victims were targeted and this was an isolated incident.

“We want to make sure that the public understands that they can rest easy, that there’s not someone out here doing this kind of thing on a random basis,” said Police Commissioner John Mueller. “We think that the perpetrator knew the victims.”

So far, there’s no word on who investigators are searching for in the case.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.