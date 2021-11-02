YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Yonkers say a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home in a “horrific” scene.

The victims appear to have been hoarders, which is making matters worse for investigators.

As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the house on Shipman Avenue is completely surrounded by piles of garbage, household items and debris.

Police say it was a similar scene inside, where two women were found dead Monday afternoon. The victims are a 70-year-old woman, and her 38-year-old daughter.

“This is obviously a horrific scene,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Police were called to the house Monday after friends say the women who lived there hadn’t been seen in several days. They found a broken window, so they went it.

WATCH: Yonkers Police Share Update On Double Homicide Investigation

“When the officers entered the house, they found two deceased females with trauma. The trauma appears at this point to be knife trauma,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Mueller said the attack appears to be targeted, not random. No arrests have been made.

The apparent hoarding by the victims is hampering the investigation.

“So the fact that there’s lots and lots of items all over the place, it’s going to take that much longer to really make sure that we get the scene all wrapped up properly,” Mueller said.

Sanitation crews spent the day clearing the property, filling dumpsters and garbage trucks to the brim so police had room to work.

Neighbors said the hoarding has been a problem for years.

“That she had a tendency to hoard. And the city’s been here a number of times. And the car was always very crowded with things,” said neighbor Linda Timmons.

Still, neighbors were stunned by the violent killings.

Timmons has lived in the area nearly 80 years.

“Because it is such a quiet neighborhood I was absolutely shocked. I mean, nothing like this has ever happened in the last 70 years. It’s shocking,” she said.

Police say the last time the mother or daughter were seen was last Friday. The older woman, 70, worked for Yonkers public schools.

Police say it could take days to process the scene and clear the property of all the garbage.

So far, there’s no word on who investigators are searching for in the case.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.