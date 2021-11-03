NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprise on stage at a Broadway show Wednesday night.
Producers of “Is This A Room” and “Dana H.” announced the highly acclaimed plays will extend another two weeks. The shows had previously set closing dates for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, two months earlier than initially planned.
Both shows are alternating performance dates at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre and will now run through Nov. 28.
“Is This A Room” is the true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who pled guilty to leaking a classified government document.