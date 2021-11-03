Voters DecideNew Jersey Governor's Race Remains Too Close To Call; Check Complete Election Results
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As it kicks off its campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish, Macy’s has a message for shoppers in Queens.

Macy’s Queens Center unveiled three large murals curated by Reynaldo Rosa, a former Wish recipient.

They’re to inspire participation in Macy’s letter-writing campaign to Santa.

For every letter sent through Macy’s online or in stores, the company will donate $1, and up to $1 million, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

