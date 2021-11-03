NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As it kicks off its campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish, Macy’s has a message for shoppers in Queens.
Macy’s Queens Center unveiled three large murals curated by Reynaldo Rosa, a former Wish recipient.READ MORE: 8-Year-Old Violet Spiliotes, Cancer Survivor, Shares Her Message Of Hope: 'Keep Believing'
They’re to inspire participation in Macy’s letter-writing campaign to Santa.READ MORE: Make-A-Wish Teen Gets Special Day At Macy's On National Believe Day
For every letter sent through Macy’s online or in stores, the company will donate $1, and up to $1 million, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.MORE NEWS: Make-A-Wish Fixes Up Car For LI Teen Who Beat Cancer
CBS2’s Cindy Hsu will have more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.