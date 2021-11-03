MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, the results are close in two key Nassau County races.

As of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, with 91% of precincts reporting, Republican Bruce Blakeman has a 52-47 lead over Democratic incumbent Laura Curran in the race for county executive.

Finances, COVID-19, and reassessment were the top issues among voters.

“I am serious about wiping out the corruption, being responsible and being transparent,” Curran said.

“People are fed up with Democratic policies. This year, they are going to vote Republican,” Blakeman said.

The incumbent released the following statement early Wednesday morning:

“There are many thousands of absentee ballots that still must be counted – with more coming in. This is not over and we must trust the process. Every Nassau resident who participated in this election is owed the opportunity to have their voice heard. I have faith in Nassau County and the good work we have accomplished over the last four years. The residents of Nassau have taught a masterclass in resilience, and I have plenty in reserve. We may not know the winner of this election, but I do know one thing – tomorrow, we get right back to work delivering for the incredible residents of Nassau County.”

The bitter race for district attorney was another stunner.

As of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, with 91% of precincts reporting, Republican Anne Donnelly had 60% of the vote and Democratic state senator and former federal prosecutor Todd Kaminsky had 39%.

The dominant issue in that race was the state’s new bail laws.

“He certainly voted for it and he certainly supported it,” Donnelly said.

A career prosecutor, Donnelly is blaming her opponent.

“It’s completely false. I was not the author of the bail reform law,” Kaminsky said.

In fact, his supporters say Kaminsky pushed back to make the law more reasonable.

Absentee ballots could be a major factor as requests set records for an off-year election.

All 19 seats in Nassau’s Legislature and all 18 in Suffolk County are up for election.

In the race for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Tim Sini, the former police commissioner, was losing to GOP challenger Ray Tierney, 57-42, with 88% of precincts reporting.

Click here for complete Election Day coverage.