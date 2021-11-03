TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After an incredibly close contest, the Associated Press on Wednesday projected Phil Murphy as the winner of the New Jersey governor’s race.

Incumbent Murphy was expected by many to cruise to re-election, but Republican Jack Ciattarelli proved to be an extremely formidable opponent. The former state assemblyman rode a wave of momentum into Election Day, and despite trailing in the polls throughout the campaign said on multiple occasions he expected the Garden State to vote Republican.

Murphy assumed a big lead when the returns first started coming in Tuesday, but as the night wore on Ciattarelli chipped away and eventually took the lead before Murphy rallied and put the race into a virtual tie.

At the time Murphy was projected winner, he was ahead of Ciattarelli 50-49 with 98% of precincts reporting.

New Jersey voters have supported moderate GOP candidates in the past, and for two terms, unlike Democrats. Murphy becomes the first Democrat to win re-election in New Jersey since 1977.

Political expert Dr. Will de Veyga, of William Paterson University, told CBS2’s Dana Tyler he thought the result was “to some degree expected.”

Some political experts blamed a lack of enthusiasm for the tight race.

“I think that the progressive agenda that the governor has been pushing and has outlined has not necessarily energized a lot of the voters to come out and say, you know, we want four more years, regardless of how many victories he has had and how many good things he might have done for the state,” de Veyga said.

He added the COVID policies he has had for the state may have galvanized anti-mask, anti-vaxxer and anti-progressive voters.

“Back to the notion of getting excited about voting — when you don’t necessarily have a reason to come out and vote, and you are this off-cycle, quote unquote, even midterm elections, you think you yourself, ‘Eh, the governor’s up by eight, by ten points, all the polls are saying that,’ and if you have something else or something better to do, sometimes you say to yourself, ‘Well, you know what, he’s got it in the bag, I’m not going to go and vote’ … It doesn’t matter, what does my vote matter? And this is what we’re seeing, that every vote matters. Because look, people who actually had an axe to grind had a reason to get out and vote, showed it and made it close. It shouldn’t be that close,” de Veyga said.

Looking ahead, the tight race makes it clear that Murphy will be governing a divided state.

“I think the next four years are gonna be a great indicator on the legacy for Governor Murphy. Does he spend the next couple of years trying to pursue a job on the federal level? Whether, again, it’s setting himself up for a presidency bid, whether he’s trying to amp up his portfolio. Does he spend the next four years setting himself up for a legacy? Again, pushing the continuation of the progressive agenda that he’s had for the better, fairer New Jersey that he describes,” de Veyga said. “Or does he make sure that he starts to mend some of these bridges so that in 2025 when the next governor election comes, a Democrat has a shot? Because as things stand right now, it might be, alright, we’ve had quote, unquote enough, it’s time to kind of change, you know, the paradigm a little bit.”

New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law, but candidates can request for one by filing suit within 17 days of Election Day. Experts believe that will likely happen here.

