NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 74-year-old Queens man now faces charges in a decades-old murder case.
Martin Motta has been charged with second-degree murder for the 1976 killing of a World War I veteran.
In 2019, a dismembered body was found buried in the backyard of a home in Richmond Hill. With the help of a private lab and the FBI, authorities were able to identify the remains as those of 81-year-old George Clarence Seitz.
Further investigation uncovered evidence allegedly linking Motta to the crime.