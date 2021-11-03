YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police say an officer was hit by a vehicle overnight.
It happened around midnight on the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank, just south of the Long Island Expressway.
The officer was rushed to a local hospital.
There was no word on the extent of their injuries.
