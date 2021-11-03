Voters DecideNJ Gov Race Too Close To Call | Eric Adams Elected NYC Mayor | Check The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, New York, Suffolk County, Suffolk County Police Department, Yaphank

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police say an officer was hit by a vehicle overnight.

It happened around midnight on the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank, just south of the Long Island Expressway.

READ MORE: N.J. Governor's Race Between Incumbent Phil Murphy And Republican Jack Ciattarelli Too Close To Call

The officer was rushed to a local hospital.

READ MORE: Incumbent John Hogan Takes Lead Over Bridget Kelly For Bergen County Clerk

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

MORE NEWS: Race For Nassau County Executive Remains Too Close To Call

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team