NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city has announced new help for struggling taxi cab medallion owners.

The new agreement ends a two-week hunger strike.

Exactly two weeks ago cab drivers and medallion owners started a strike outside City Hall in opposition of the city’s $65 million relief package.

On Wednesday, they got additional funding, CBS2’s Cory James reported

The agreement was made between the city, the lender, and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance. Essentially, it will cap debt service payments to about $1,100 for eligible medallion owners.

It’s a big financial relief for people like Augustine Tang, who has a nearly $3,000 monthly payment for his loan.

Our taxi workers are the backbone of our city and we refuse to leave them behind. I’m proud to have worked with the @NYTWA, @SenSchumer and Marblegate to come to this agreement.



To our drivers: congratulations on a well-earned victory. https://t.co/07DckFv9e2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 3, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement saying, “Our taxi workers are the backbone of our city and we refuse to leave them behind.”

The union for taxi drivers tweeted, in part, “Thank you NYC!!! We have won a city-backed guarantee. Loans will be restructured to max $170K. No more debt beyond our lifetime. No more risk of losing homes.”

Drivers told James they finally feel like they are in a safe zone.